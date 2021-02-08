Marvel allegedly fired Wanda / Vision’s Spanish dub Rodri Martin for a massive spoiler for Episode 5. Writes about this The Independent on Monday, February 8.

Attention! Spoilers follow for episode 5 of Wanda / Vision

In the finale of the fifth episode of the superhero television show, Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff appears on the screen. The role of Pietro in the Avengers franchise was played by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson – he appeared in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron, and was also featured in the post-credits scene in the film Captain America: The Other War. However, in Wanda / Vision, Pietro is played by actor Evan Peters, who played a different version of this character, also known as Quicksilver, in the X-Men franchise. At the same time, personnel changes take place in the very plot of the series – its characters note that another person has appeared in the role of Maximoff.

Rodri Martin, who voiced Mercury in the X-Men franchise for the Spanish-speaking audience, announced to his social media followers that he was involved in the work on Wanda / Vision. Because of this, fans suggested that Evan Peters would play Wanda’s brother instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Later, they noticed that Martin’s name was not in the credits – instead of him, Manuel Gimeno was specified as the voice actor of Pietro. At the same time, Martin himself claimed that he had finished work on the dubbing of the TV show.