A sequel to Eternals it will not happen, Kevin Feige will give priority to other Marvel Studios series and films.

Even with the importance that this film was supposed to have, Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with Inverse that Eternals 2 will not happen in the near futuredespite the huge loose ends they left in the MCU, such as: Harry Styles playing Eros, Thanos’ brother; the sleeping Celestial and many other things.

Source: Marvel Studios

For the luck of those who did enjoy this movie or for those who hate things being left unresolved, Kevin also confirmed that the consequences of Eternals will be dealt with in upcoming MCU projects.starting with the Captain America Brave New Worldd where we know from the trailer the sleeping Celestial will appear and will have some importance to the plot.

Source: Marvel Studios

Upcoming Marvel Studios Movies and Series

Marvel Studios He still has several projects up his sleeve for this year such as: Deadpool and Wolverinea film that at the time of writing this note has just been released and is breaking records around the world; Agatha All Alongwhich will be released in September and will tell us more about the life and what will happen in the future of the witch we saw in Wandavision.

On the other hand, there are many very interesting projects coming up for 2025, such as: Captain America Brave New World, the fourth film in the saga that will be released in February and will show us the beginning of Sam Wilson (Falcon) carrying the legacy of Steve Rogers and his shield.

Daredevil Born Againthe series that will bring back the red devil of Hell’s Kitchen in March; ThunderboltsIn May we will see this perverse group of characters with interesting abilities in a story that we hope will give us more information soon.

Iron Hearta series that will bring back the forced legacy of Tony Stark at some point in 2025; Bladea film about Marvel’s favorite vampire hunter that we hope will arrive in November; and finally The Fantastic Four, a film that will bring back one of the most legendary teams in history after many years and that certainly promises a lot, this project will be released on July 25, 2025.

Tell us, have you seen it? Eternals? How would you rate it?