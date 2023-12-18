The month of March this year had not started very well for the actor Jonathan Majors, Marvel star. He was reportedly arrested in New York after an incident with his then-partner, Grace Jabbari, inside a car. The 30-year-old woman, a choreographer who met Majors on the set of the Marvel movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', testified in the trial against her ex-boyfriend that she grabbed the actor's phone when she saw a text message from another woman who said: “I wish I was kissing you right now.”. This sparked a struggle over the phone, during which Jabbari claimed to have felt a hard blow to the head, causing significant bruising, swelling and pain.

Prosecutor Kelly Galloway argued that Majors had been manipulative and controlling during their two-year relationship, which ended on March 25 after the altercation in the vehicle. During the trial, previous text messages between Jabbari and Majors were presented where the latter threatened to commit suicide during a conflict and had convinced his ex-partner to seek medical attention to treat a head injury.

What was the judge's decision in the case between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari?

The Manhattan jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty on Monday, December 18, of two counts of harassment and assault, but exonerated him of two other charges. Additionally, he was acquitted of one count each of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment. However, to know the sentence that the 'Creed' actor will receive, we will have to wait until February 6. Majors could face a year in prison.

Jonathan Majors in his role as 'Kang, the conqueror' in the film 'Ant Man'. Photo: Marvel

How much would it cost Marvel/Disney to fire Jonathan Majors?

Many Internet users wonder why Jonathan Majors has not been fired by Marvel/Disney after the assault scandal against his ex-girlfriend, for which he has already been found guilty. According to information from geekositymag.com, breaking the contract between both parties would cost around 20 million dollars.

