On the occasion of the showcase of the upcoming news for PlayStation 5, Sony revealed new information and showed the gameplay of Marvel Spider-Man 2, a new game developed by Insomniac Games that will arrive exclusively on the console. From the new trailers we discover that the villain of the story is Kraven, while the big news in terms of gameplay is the presence of Venom and the symbiote, which we can see grappling with Peter Parker in a game video. The protagonist isn’t just Parker, of course, as Miles Morales will also return after starring in the PS5 launch title. In the video you can also see the presence of Lizard Man, another historic rival of spider-man, as well as a splendid chase scene. Sony has not revealed the launch date of the title, which should arrive later this year and could in fact be the Sony game to drive Christmas sales. Furthermore, unlike the previous two games, this Spider-Man 2 will be made exclusively for PlayStation 5 and will not be released on the previous generation, PS4.