Marvel Snap sees today the launch of the Wild Land season, which introduces several innovations within the card battler inspired by the Marvel universe and its many characters. The game developers have created a video in which they illustrate this content.

While waiting for the Battle vs Friends mode, Marvel Snap therefore continues to receive the necessary post-launch support, and it could not be otherwise if we consider the great success that the title directed by Ben Brode is enjoying both on iOS and Android as well as on PC.

There Savage land season it is confirmed as the richest so far thanks to the presence of numerous variants, scenarios, cards and rewards, as well as a new character for Premium Season Pass holders: ZabuKa-Zar’s ferocious saber-toothed tiger.

Among the locations that find a place in Marvel Snap with the Wild Land season there are Rickety Bridge, Altar of Death, Eternity Range, Plunder Castle and Collapsed Mine: maps also this time characterized by specific peculiarities, such as bonuses and penalties related to the nature of the scenario.

There was also talk of variants, in this case with extra versions of Storm, Zabu, Ka-Zar, She-Hulk, Shuri and Enchantress, while the final part of the video was dedicated to the aforementioned Battle mode, coming soon but no official date yet.

Further details, as usual, can be found in our Marvel Snap review.