The market for virtual trading card games is, in all likelihood, experiencing its heyday. On the one hand, there are the well-established cornerstones of the genre such as Blizzard’s Hearthstone or Riot Games’ Legends of Runeterra, respectively based on the narrative universe of Warcraft and that of League of Legends.

On the other hand, we have witnessed the advent of 1: 1 transpositions of the regulations of the major trading card games in history (Magic The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh! And Pokémon, ed), all in free-to-play version and available on more disparate platforms.

In a context so crowded with applications competing for the precious resource of enthusiasts’ time, it was really difficult to imagine that anyone would try to enter the competition, regardless of the strength of the reference license. However, when the creator of the game is the same designer who gave birth to the Hearthstone phenomenon and when the IP at the base is the very popular one of Marvel comics, the chances of success are greatly expanded.

And indeed Marvel Snapthe debut title of the newborn Second Dinner Studios, led by the stainless Ben Brode, creative mind behind the famous Blizzard card game, has arrived on the market, recording mind-boggling numbers in a few days.



Marvel Snap is the new virtual trading card game created by designer Ben Brode, former creator of the Hearthstone phenomenon for Blizzard.

The reasons for this success? Multiple. Obviously starting from the undeniable charm of the characters of the House of Ideas up to an accessible but at the same time fairly layered game system passing, which should not be underestimated, for a monetization model that is among the most equitable, transparent and correct we have. could recently see in a free to play game.

Marvel Snap Developer: Second Dinner Studios

Publisher: Nuverse

Version tested: Android

Availability: Available (Android, iOS, PC)

But let’s go step by step. The playful formula behind Marvel Snap, already from the first minutes in which the game illustrates its basic rules through a complete tutorial, presents some rather peculiar characteristics for a virtual trading card game that help to make it stand out in the crowd.

First of all, unlike the vast majority of competitors, Snap’s victory conditions are totally independent from the battles between the cards available to each player who, consequently, is completely devoid of the classic indicator of the Life Points to be emptied to take home. victory and also the usual mechanics related to the destruction of targets and the graveyard.



The matches take place over six rounds on three different battlefields, each with its own rules.

Where in Magic the Gathering and in almost all of the other exponents of the genre the clash between creatures / monsters / allies and anything else plays a particularly important role, Marvel Snap introduces a system based on Victory Points which, at the end of the game, decree the winner of the contest.

The match takes place over six rounds per side, for a total average duration of about three minutes per match, at the end of which the game counts and awards the victory to the duelist who has obtained the highest score in at least two of the three. areas that make up the arena.

The game board, in fact, is divided into three different battlefields that are revealed one at a time in the first three rounds, each suitable to accommodate up to four cards and each characterized by special effects that can also significantly impact the performance. games, directly inspired by some of the most iconic locations in the Marvel universe.

For example, there is Atlantis, the underwater kingdom of Namor, which offers a bonus of points as long as there is only one hero in that fraction of the field; the Negative Zone, which subtracts 3 points from any unfortunate person inside it; the SHIELD Triskelion, which fills players’ hands with random cards and many, many others.

Although this brilliant gimmick produces always different, fresh and unpredictable games, at the same time it shows the side of one of the most discussed and criticized foundations of Hearthstone itself: an even higher percentage of randomness than the average. Although the deck can be studied and calibrated to perfection, in fact, to the randomness of the draws must also be added that of the three different battlefields which, in the blink of an eye, could pulverize any strategic ambition of the player, condemning him to a ‘ irremediable defeat.

Let me be clear, it’s nothing that will detract from the fun of competing but, at the higher levels of the leaderboards, losing a game to RNG getting in the way isn’t exactly the most enjoyable of experiences, to put it mildly.

Speaking of rankings, Marvel Snap has a rather classic ranking system in which the progression between one hundred degrees is attributed to the cubes that can be obtained or lost at the end of each game: getting ten cubes increases one degree, and each ten ranks progress in the rankings from the lowest Recruit to the highest Infinity.

The peculiarity of the Second Dinner game is the introduction of the Snap mechanic of the same name which essentially allows you to bet on your victory by increasing the prize pool of cubes up for grabs at each turn, for a maximum of eight per game. If one of the two players decides to retire before the end of the match he can limit the damage and lose only the amount of cubes currently up for grabs or try to subvert the final result with a last pyrotechnic move.



At the end of each game, you are rewarded with a quantity of useful cubes to rank up in the rankings and with resources to change the appearance of the cards.

These are essentially poker raises and it is useless to add that the presence of this dynamic allows us to bluff and maybe push the opponent to retire even when our cards in hand are not the best. A truly brilliant idea, no doubt about it.

The cards, for their part, depict some of the most famous characters of the Marvel comics but also some tasty treats for the most hardened fans, and show in the upper part the value related to the cost of Energy to be paid in order to place it on the field (you get a additional Energy point each turn, similar to the mana crystals in Hearthstone, ed) and, of course, that of the strength that contributes to increasing the score in that particular portion of the board.

But be careful not to make the mistake of thinking of the three battlefields as watertight compartments: the effects of the heroes can influence each other regardless of their position in the game, creating incredible synergies and there are even skills capable of moving units from one field to another. ‘other.

Marvel Snap cards are ideally classified into three categories: those with no effect; those with the Discovering effect, which can be activated as the name suggests when you play them and finally those with the Continuous effect, which remains active for the entire duration of the match. Since, once positioned on the battlefield, it will no longer be possible to move the heroes except by means of specific abilities, it will be necessary to weigh very carefully at what time and in which position to play each of the cards, in order to obtain the greatest value. synergistic possible. In this way it will be possible to evaluate how to make the most of the available Energy, trying to predict the progress of the match also on the basis of the knowledge of the cards included in the deck and, above all, always taking into account the characteristics of the field in which it takes place. the duel.

All this, net of the aforementioned randomness deriving from the effects of the zones, gives Marvel Snap an unexpected depth making the work of Second Dinner similar, in some ways, to chess more than a traditional TCG: anticipating the moves of the opponent is often more useful than focusing solely on your own tactics.

It must be said, however, that the small amount of cards that make up the deck (just twelve), together with a relatively small library of options currently available in the client and the very short duration of the matches, ends up limiting the freedom a lot. of interpretation of the dispute and, above all, it often happens to be involved in mirror games in which both players have almost the same cards. The latter, in particular, is a critical issue that is undoubtedly deriving from the youth of the product and we are sure that it can be resolved with a timely and constant update program in the weeks to come.



The cards feature some of the most famous characters from the Marvel universe but also some welcome surprises.

It remains to deal with what is usually the thorniest topic when it comes to free-to-play titles, or the business model, historically discriminating between success and failure of products of this type. As we mentioned at the beginning, to our great satisfaction we were able to see that Marvel Snap puts in place a completely fair and correct monetization that nullifies any fear of pay to win phenomena by doing something very simple: completely eliminating the need to buy packages or new cards by spending real money.

The micro-transactions are exclusively relegated to the aesthetic profile of the game which offers the possibility of obtaining new illustrations for the cards (indeed all splendid), new visual effects, new backs and new avatars to customize the profile. However, by unlocking the upgrades (green frames, 3D effects, background and text animations), your apparently infinite Collection Level also increases, allowing you to obtain credits, power-ups and even new gift cards.



The deck can be self-built and include only twelve cards.

In this way the game eliminates the passable barriers only by spending real money that is present in most other titles of the genre: you can get any card simply by investing time in the title. There is also the now inevitable battle pass costing just over € 10 which gives access to a plethora of cosmetic improvements aimed at embellishing every card in the deck. Really nothing to complain.

Wanting to find flaws, the developers of Marvel Snap could have invested a few more resources in creating a network through which to challenge acquaintances, create a friend list or keep track of progress but we are confident that this is content that can be added with future patches.

Ultimately, the new creature born from the brilliant mind of Ben Brode has been able to dispel all our doubts and, in a short time, carve out an important place in the routine of our days. The small match format is perfect for hit and run matches on the bus or in line at the post office but, despite this, Marvel Snap boasts the right level of layering that is always nice to find in products of this genre. If the Second Dinner team is able to adequately support his work over the next few months, we could be facing a new extraordinary success in the career of this talented designer.

For the moment, whether you are a fan of the Marvel universe or not, our advice is to at least give Snap a chance: you could find a pastime of absolute value that will keep you busy for a long time without shelling out a single penny.

8

/ 10