Ben Brode, the creator of Marvel Snap and co-founder of the Second Dinner development team, said he had the opportunity to include one in the game single-player mode. In short, for now you shouldn’t hold your breath in anticipation of this mode.

Talking with IGN USABrode talked about what the team thinks about PvE or similar single-player modes, stating that much of what makes Marvel Snap special revolves around multiplayer.

He specifically said, “I don’t know. The game is very different from other card games, right? And so a lot of the fun of the game is playing mind games and trying to figure out what your opponent might do. I don’t know. I would say we haven’t thought enough about what it might be like to know for sure if we would be able to do something really fun in that space. room for new ways. We have a lot of interesting ideas for new multiplayer game modes, but I don’t know about single-player. ”

It therefore seems that the goal of Brode and Second Dinner is create the best multiplayer experience possible. Tell us, is that okay for you or would a single player mode be welcome?

In our Marvel Snap review we explained to you that “Marvel Snap is a truly solid and well-made collectible strategy game, characterized by very immediate mechanics but also by a tactical depth capable of making the experience engaging in the long run. The large amount of characters on the roster, the options for upgrading the cards, the scenarios with their bonuses and malus, the excellent interface and a very fast matchmaking mark a great start for the new project of Ben Brode. “