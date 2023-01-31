Marvel Snap is a constantly updated mobile title. Released in 2022, fans of the game have been waiting since its release for the inclusion of the much coveted battle mode between friends and… the time has finally come!

Through an official statement, the Marvel Snap team has announced that a new update will be available as early as today. Among the novelties present in this new version of the title we find the much desired battle mode.

As reported by the press release, the battle mode will allow the friends to compete in duels until you decide the best Marvel Snap player in your circle.

This was possible thanks to a long period of beta testing which involved the entire development team of the title, who know that this addition was what the public wanted.

The type of game that will involve those who exchange the friend code will be type “back-to-back” and, starting from 10 health points each, the winner will be the one who manages to make the opponent lose all the points.

As reported by the team, other news substantial are coming soon for Marvel Snap (also available on Android and IOS in Italian) and so… fingers crossed!