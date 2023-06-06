Marvel Snap the card game weblog Second Dinner by Ben Brode, former winner of the Beast Mobile Game 2022is updated with many new features dedicated to the world of Spider-Man: here you are Spider Versusa season that will hardly go unnoticed and that will actually change the goal of the game.

The basic season pass, purchasable in-game, will entitle you to Ghost-Spider as the main card (of which upon reaching the fiftieth level of the season he will unlock his own Ghost-Spider 2099 variant). Over the course of the pass you will get the variant of Spider-Mana variant of Miles Moralesthree “spider” themed avatars and a card back, the second one you see in the image is dedicated to Miguel O’Hara that is to say Spiderman 2099.

It doesn’t end here because as shown in the image they are on the way:

Silk – For the Series 5 therefore it will cost 6000 Collector Tokens the spider girl says that when any player places a card in the zone she is in, it will move to another random zone.

– For the therefore it will cost the spider girl says that when any player places a card in the zone she is in, it will move to another random zone. Spiderman 2099 – Miguel O’Hara will make an appearance in Series 4 at the base cost of 3000 Collector Tokens and says that when it is first moved it destroys a random enemy in the zone it “lands” in.

– Miguel O’Hara will make an appearance in and says that when it is first moved it destroys a random enemy in the zone it “lands” in. Spider-Ham – The Spider-Piglet will also arrive in Series 4 at the cost of 3000 Collector Tokens and says In the Open: Transforms a card in your opponent’s hand into a pig that retains its casting cost and power but loses any abilities.

The month of the Spider has arrived, happy Spider-Versus everyone.