As expected while the Thor’s Season Pass was about to expire, Marvel Snap has been updated with a new set of content that will last for a total of 27 daysending accordingly during the month of September 2022, and allowing users who purchase the new Season pass to get their hands on Dare devil.

We are talking about the well-known Marvel hero who at the moment can only be obtained in this way, and that with a cost of 2 and a power of 2 offers an interesting effect. By playing Daredevil you will in fact have the opportunity to carry out your turn 5 after the opponents, with these who will play all their cards first and with these that will be visible before making your play.

Certainly an often winning move, which allows you to predict any The Infinaut and not only that, by structuring your penultimate shift in the best possible way (as long as it is not present Limbo) to recover any disadvantages and move into a better position.

The Season Pass as usual contains free and non-free rewards, with some that in fact can be obtained by everyone even without the purchase, including even gold, credits and a skin, along with the boxes that unlock after level 50 which are free for everyone and can be obtained simply by playing and completing missions.