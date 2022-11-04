Marvel Snapthe card game featuring Marvel superheroes, will receive the multiplayer PvP within end of 2022thus introducing an important element for the gamemplay, since this is based a lot on direct confrontations and will get further lifeblood from the game between users.

A spokesperson for the Second Dinner team revealed to the Washington Post that PvP multiplayer will be introduced by the end of the year, which obviously at this point narrows the field to November or December 2022. At this point, we therefore await an official communication on the date of launch of the modality in question, which should take place in these weeks.

Marvel Snap is a card game centered on Marvel characters and superheroes, developed by Second Dinner and led by Ben Brode, who was one of the main architects of Hearthstone, therefore a person who certainly has some experience in the field of card games.

In fact, the ability to play by directly colliding with other users was included within the Road map revealed by the developers before the game’s launch, so it’s something the team has been working on for some time.

Marvel Snap: the roadmap of upcoming news

Among the other upcoming additions, however, we note the presence of the guilds, a new ranking system, new competitive modes and card variations, as well as further changes and expansions for the game.

To get to know him better, we refer you to the Marvel Snap review, of which we also saw the Halloween event available in these days, within the various activities planned for this lively Marvel card game.