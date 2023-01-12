Marvel Snap has been a huge success since its release and has allowed all players to compete with each other, having numerous cards and much more.

Despite the general positivity of the game, something is still missing from the game: the ability to challenge your friends. Second Dinner, the developer, announced that the aforementioned feature would be available soon.

Specifically, the update is scheduled for January 31, but the company has clearly specified that the date could be postponed if necessary for reasons related to any bugs.

It has been a few months since the launch of Series 4 and Series 5 cards and we are excited about the first series release. With each release, some cards from Series 5 will progress to Series 4 and some from Series 4 to Series 3.

The cards from Series 5 that will move into Series 4 are:

Valkyrie

Super Skrull

Enough

Shuri

Black Panther

While the Series 4 cards moving into Series 3 are:

Luke Cage

Titania

Absorbing Man

She-Hulk

When cards leave the series, they essentially become 10x more common in collector’s stocks and much cheaper.

The next release is scheduled for January 31 along with the PvP update. Most of the cards are on the table for stock Drops, with the exception of Thanos and Galactus.

First Edition badges will be added to Series 5 cards before they are dropped, this is a badge that will appear on all variants of the card.