The new season of is released as usual every 5 weeks MARVEL SNAP, a title that now stands as a bulwark of modern card games. In this version of the multiverse, the developers of Second Dinner take us to the exploration of the Japanese world with the season Big in Japan chest taking Daken, Wolverine’s son.

Big in Japan Season Pass

To have immediate access to the new Daken card, you will have to invest in the Season Pass, which can be purchased here, in two versions: Premium and Premium+. Apart from the price difference, the two they are distinguished only by access to ten levels of instant rewards in the Premium+ version, otherwise they contain:

Daken .

. Three Variants exclusives: Magneto , Iceman And Daken same in another version.

exclusives: , And same in another version. A total of 2600 credits if you complete the course.

if you complete the course. A total of 1200 gold if you complete the course.

if you complete the course. Three avatars dedicated to the cards named above.

Card Back by Daken .

. Card Back by X-23.

New cards coming

Let’s start with Dakenprotagonist of this Japanese adventure, which reads:

Discovering: Add the Muramasa Shard card to your hand.

The Muramasa fragment that Daken will give us instead reads:

When this card is discarded or destroyed, doubles Daken’s strength.

This card favors multiple interactions with decks that aim for self-destruction of their cards or that discard their hand.

X-23 Wolverine’s “daughter” will enter the game roster as a card Series 5 so it will cost 6000 Collector Tokens and reads:

When this card is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it in a random field e gain +1 Energy next turn.

The Silver Samuraia sworn enemy of Wolverine’s family, also joins the group Series 5 so if you want it immediately you will have to fork out 6000 Collector Tokensor hope to open it in the chests Spotlight. Its text reads:

Discovering: Each player discards one of his cards with least Strength from his hand.

Lady Deathstrike she has always been a formidable opponent, even her Series 5 and reads:

Discovering: Destroy all cards in the field that have less Strength than this card.

The release of these cards is timed by very specific moments, here is the list:

August 7: Come on Phoenix – series 5 (last season’s card)

– series 5 (last season’s card) August 14: Lady Deathstrike – series 5

– series 5 August 21: X-23 – series 5

– series 5 August 28: Silver Samurai – series 5

Spotlight: their content week by week

We start from August 7 where in Spotlight you will be offered the variants of Nimrod And Galactus in addition to the card Spider-Ham.

On August 14th it will be the turn of the Variations of stature And MODOK while you could immediately win Lady Deathstrikefresh out.

On August 21 you will have the variants available for Silk And Nebula, as above if you are lucky you will win X-23 right from the start.

The month closes on 28 August at Variants of Spider-Man 2099 And Kitty Pridein addition to the new one Silver Samurai Obviously.