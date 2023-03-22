We experienced an interesting month, the one that goes from February 21st to March 21st 2023, in that of Marvel Snap: Nimrod has come in the season current without however having an incisive impact on the game, what instead brought confusion and decidedly little balancing was (needless to say) Thanos who thanks to the Infinity Stones has earned the title of rank S card. How did the developers deal with it? Well here are the updates and our considerations on the matter.

Collector Tokens: if you haven’t completed the Series 3 collection yet, you will now receive four times the value of the coins (when you get them).

if you haven’t completed the Series 3 collection yet, you will now receive four times the value of the coins (when you get them). The Shop splits into two:

– Choose a Card: Every eight hours a Series 3 card that you do not own will appear, you will not be able to “pin” it or hold it still but you will be able to get it for free; choose well because it will only be once per season.

– Shop with Tokens: the section dedicated to the purchase of Collector Tokens will be relegated only to cards that are of Series 4 and 5 and to the most requested Ultimate Variants.

The above solution results in a nice advantage for everyone, especially for f2p players. Now let’s move on to the cards that scale in section:

From the Series 5 at the Series 4 :

– Zabu

– Sauron

– Shanna

– Dazzlers

– King of Shadows

at the : From the Series 4 at the Series 3

– M’Baku

– Orca

– Attuma

Now, when you select a card in play, the artist’s name, variant (if any) and any credits are displayed.

Added the audio For Nimrod, Thanos, Master Mold and Negasonic Mutant Warheadas well as new field effects Morag And Barony of Sinister. Infinity Gems And Thanos now have new effects at game start and when fulfilling the Power Gem’s effect which gives Thanos +10 wherever he is.

Thanos – changed from Cost 6 Power 11 to Cost 6 Power 10 . In fact it doesn’t change much, the Mad Titan remains one of the strongest cards in the game.

– . In fact it doesn’t change much, the Mad Titan remains one of the strongest cards in the game. Space Gem – Now by activating its effect it is possible to move a card from any field to the field where the Gem is. Draw a card. This effect makes interaction with Lockjaws less incisive and pushes players to play differently.

– Now by activating its effect it is possible to move a card from any field to the field where the Gem is. Draw a card. This effect makes interaction with less incisive and pushes players to play differently. Quinjet – Now reduces the cost of cards that aren’t originally part of your deck by 1 point but can’t drop to 0. This was actually an update to prevent players from playing the Infinity Stones at 0 cost.

– Now reduces the cost of cards that aren’t originally part of your deck by 1 point but can’t drop to 0. This was actually an update to prevent players from playing the Infinity Stones at 0 cost. Red Skull – Go from 5/15 to 5/13 and its Continuous Effect goes from +2 to the opponent’s cards to +1. Necessary change to lower the general power of a card that was inflating in the current meta.

– and its Continuous Effect goes from +2 to the opponent’s cards to +1. Necessary change to lower the general power of a card that was inflating in the current meta. She-Hulk – Changed from 6/10 to 6/9 – still remains a very strong and appreciable card.

– still remains a very strong and appreciable card. Aero – Go from 5/7 to 5/8 and now moves only the last card that the opponent played to his zone. It remains more than playable but it turns out to be a tech-card that is no longer as decisive as before.

– and now moves only the last card that the opponent played to his zone. but it turns out to be a tech-card that is no longer as decisive as before. Mystique, Absorbing Man and Taskmaster from today they require that the card whose effect they want to copy is in play at the time of copying.

from today they require that the card whose effect they want to copy is in play at the time of copying. Morbius – The statistics of Morbius they only change when it’s in play, not when it’s in your deck or hand. Interaction with Negative man correct now.

– The statistics of they only change when it’s in play, not when it’s in your deck or hand. Interaction with correct now. knull – Symbiote Lord now only changes his power while in hand and no longer while in deck. Interaction, here too, designed for correct functioning with the Negative Man.

– Symbiote Lord now only changes his power while in hand and no longer while in deck. Interaction, here too, designed for correct functioning with the Negative Man. Widow bite – Change the text of the card Black Widownow reads “You may not draw cards while it is in your hand.

That’s all for now, we await new patches and balances for next April 21 at this point.