Marvel Snap is about to receive one new mode game, expected to arrive in the near future, call Conquestas a new variation that will be made available within the Battle mode.

The new mode is similar to the Battle between friendly users, but it will be classifiedtherefore players will find themselves advancing between leagues and competitions through a progressive system, based on the results obtained in multiplayer battles.

With three consecutive victories, it is possible to unlock a ticket to compete in the next league, and by accumulating further victories you can obtain medals, which can also be used to purchase cosmetic items and exclusive variants that will be found in a special section of the in-game shop , called the Conquest Shop.

Among the upcoming updates there are also variations to the new card acquisition system: Players will be able to receive a free Series 3 card each season, and will also be able to collect additional Tokens from reserves and more to gain faster access to higher series cards.

Also in this element, some variations are expected to arrive at the Token Shop, which should allow a different system for obtaining tokens. To learn more about the game, we refer you to the Marvel Snap review.