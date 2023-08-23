Also Marvel Snap was shown during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, presented directly on the stage of the evening hosted by Geoff Keighley with a new and spectacular animated trailer which also announced the native PC version available on Steam.

To tell the truth, it’s not that the question changes the situation seen so far: Marvel Snap has already been available on PC for some time, but the version playable so far on PC is, in fact, a mobile edition emulated through Windows, while the one put available now is specially developed for that platform.

This should lead to some advantages in terms of performance and technical yield, even if the game in question is obviously not particularly expensive.

In any case, Marvel Snap on PC is now properly PC version and not the Android and iOS version ported on Steam. For the rest, the game remains the same, basically: it is a trading card game with RPG elements, focused on the vast Marvel universe.