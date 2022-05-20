A new card game, fast and mobile-first but also coming to PC and with a beta for Android soon: discover Marvel Snap.

After a day of teasers and a year of always knowing what was coming to an end, Marvel and Second Dinner finally announced their card battler project, Marvel Snap. It is a fast paced card game that rewards skill with unique mechanics in both moment-to-moment gameplay and meta. The title draws on the entire Marvel multiverse to give you infinite versions of the cards to play with, and the Snap mechanic that gives it its name allows you to bet your points on the rankings in each game.

What is Marvel Snap –

Three minutes per game and a mobile-first development strategy mean that games will be smoother than ever in Marvel Snap. Each card can be earned for free, and monetization is mostly based on the different versions and looks of the cards. As you play, cards level up and get more and more impressive visual effects – frame popping, 3D elements, sparkly logos, new artwork.

When and where the beta for Android comes out –

If you want to try the game, you can head to MarvelSnap.com to register for the upcoming beta for Android devices. The game will be on all the various mobile platforms, plus the PC, at launch. It is not yet clear when exactly it will come out but given how long this project has been in the works, it seems unlikely it will take too long. At the weekend, you’ll find a preview with an interview with Second Dinner co-founder and former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode, in which we will delve into what will make Marvel Snap special.

Written by Ben Barrett for GLHF