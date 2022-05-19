Second Dinner is the studio created by Ben Brode, director of one of Blizzard’s most successful titles in recent years: Heartstone. After leaving the (forward-looking) company in 2018, he went on his own and the first job to come out is a Marvel title.

Marvel Snap it is in fact a card game but different from the others, focusing on the speed of execution, starting from a simplified deck construction:

“Marvel Snap is unlike any other card battler ever made. We worked tirelessly to ensure that the game was super deep for hardcore gamers, while remaining very accessible so that everyone could play and enjoy. We are thrilled to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game“.

“Once upon a time card games had 60-card decks, you could play four copies of any card, which is really only 15 unique cards.“explained Brode.”So with Marvel Snap we thought, ‘Hey, what if we only created 15 unique cards? and in reality, the plays are so quick that we can go down to 12, which allows you to build the deck more easily.”

At the time of launch, the cards available will be 150 and others will be added later. This is a free-to-play designed for mobile but a PC version will also arrive. In the meantime, you can subscribe to the closed beta which will arrive soon on Android systems.

