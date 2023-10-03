Night has undoubtedly fallen upon us Marvel SNAP of Second Dinner: the award-winning card game for mobile devices and PC is updated with the advent of vampires, werewolves and monster hunters. Everything seems ready for the party Halloweenlet’s see in detail what this will entail BloodstoneB season

Season Pass: Elsa Bloodstone

The vampire hunter Elsa Bloodstone makes its appearance in the game: it is a 2 strength at 2 cost that reads “+3 Strength to all other cards that, when played, fill a field.” As always, the cost of the Season Pass (which you can choose if in mode Standard for €10.99 or in mode Premium with 10 starting levels already unlocked a €15.99), guarantees immediate access to the card of the moment, but not only that.

As the game progresses you will unlock two alternative Variants: one per Blades and one for Ghost Rider, both in Nightforged version. There will also be two card backs dedicated to these two anti-heroes, without forgetting three avatars dedicated to these 3 characters. By completing the Season Pass at level 50 you will get Elsa Bloodstone Nightforged as a Variant.

Reinforcements arriving

Let’s now see the cards that will accompany Elsa Bloodstone this month, all included in the relative ones Featured Deposits, week by week: as always, each card will be accompanied by past glories that you can obtain from the Deposits, if you don’t already have them. We start from October 3 with Lokithe card of last season, which we told you about here. We continue with Man Whatfrom the October 10thSeries 4 card that reads “Continuous effect: -2 Strength to Cost 1, 2 and 3 cards placed here.”

The October 17 instead it will be the turn of black Knight which will debut as series 5 in the game roster: the card reads “After discarding a card, add the Ebon Blade card to your hand with the Strength of the discarded card. (Once per game).” There Ebony Blade It costs 4 to come into play.

The next October 24 instead it will be added to the game Nico Minorua series 5 card that reads “Discovering: Cast a spell on the next card you play. (The spell changes every turn.)

On the day before the Night of the Witches, the October 31stwe’ll have Werewolf that is, a series 5 that says “After you play a Discovery card in another field, move there and gain +2 Strength”.

New “spooky” fields

Like any self-respecting season, new ones will arrive Fields in which to battleobviously the theme will be the one mentioned so far, i.e. full of mystery, fear and torment.

It doesn’t end here, because they are coming well 40 new Variants which will be released via the game’s internal shop, here is the list:

Angela – Rendering

Armor – Venomization

Arnim Zola – Karg

Black Knight – Max Grecke

Blade – Dan Hipp

Blade – Darksiders

Cable – Post-apocalyptic

Elsa Bloodstone – Variant

Elsa Bloodstone – Dan hipp

Elsa Bloodstone – Darksiders

Galactus – Pixels

Gambit – Venomization

Ghost – Steampunk

Ghost Rider – Darksiders

Ghost Rider – Pixels

Goose – Venomization

Hawkeye – 3099

Hazmat – Giulio

Hulk – Alex Horley

Hulkbuster – Eric

Iron Fist – The Heart of the Dragon

Iron Man – Retro

Ironheart – Max Grecke

Jessica Jones – Dan Hipp

Jubilee – Pixels

Phenomenon – Pixels

Ka-Zar – Pixels

The Boss – Dan Hipp

Magik – Tim Tsang

Man Thing – Venomization

Morbius – Pixels

Nico Minoru – Variant

Psylocke – Mark Brooks

Punisher – Noir

Quicksilver – Venomization

Sabretooth – Variant

Sentinel – Eric

Evening – Flaviano

Sunspot – Dan Hipp

Taskmaster – Alex Garland

Hood – Pixels

The Thing – Knullified

Lycanthropus – Variant

There will also be an event dedicated to Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe first collaboration with a title outside the game.