If you have stumbled upon this article, then you will have had the opportunity to learn about the card game created by Second Dinner which is depopulating, Marvel Snap. For a few days, behind the civilized world of card gamers (but then again, when you’re a dad and a worker you can’t stay attached to your passions every day, unfortunately), I tried my hand at this modern videogame “colossal”. However, as a good manager, I decided to create one guide to best optimize game resources: here’s my review.

What a struggle these credits are

Marvel Snap is having great success and more and more players are approaching it: like many people, shortly after downloading the game, if you are looking for a free to play experienceyou go looking for useful advice so as not to waste resources.

The internet is full of advice that is always the same and I must say that I also found it spot on, but something was always missing. After spending several hours trying to farm resources, I realized that I didn’t have full and complete possession of the information I needed to savor each of them. That’s exactly why I wanted it outline everything that is released in game (or almost, also because there is a lot of randomness).

Let’s start with the basic resources, i Credits: with these players can advance the level of their cards and also progress with the level of the collection, which is then used to unlock new cards and additional resources. Credits are everywhere and can be found quite easily, which is not why I advise you to waste them, in fact probably it is the resource together with gold that must be best managed.

The “credits” are obtained free of charge in this way:

6 daily missions: 450 credits

credits The following are unlocked for free in the store every day: 50 credits

credits If you complete 5 daily missions you will also get the step bonuses of the Weekly Challenge which will give you others 1,350 credits

If you add it all up every week, Second Dinner will do you good 4,850 credits, which if multiplied by the 4 weeks of the season, will give you a loot of 19,400 credits.

There are two other methods for farming Credits: one is the unlocking of rewards linked to Monthly Passwhich is equivalent to approximately 2,600 credits, and the other is to buy from the mode store Conquest credits with Medals, the easiest currency to find in the game, which will guarantee you more 750 (I put approximately, because it is not certain that they are always the same, they could vary based on the season).

Adding the 19,400 credits we talked about earlier with i 2,600 hey 750we will have a monthly total of free Credits of 22,750.

To all this wonderful calculation I deliberately didn’t add the 50 credits that are unlocked every 12 (then 16) collection levels. This is because there are many ways to increase the Credits you will get in Game, but in my opinion they are not the ones that change your life.

For example, once you reach the “ranked” level 50 you will get 400 credits. Unfortunately I can’t know if you will get there never and therefore I inserted these together with those described above that “mixed” swag that you can dispose of every few days and which will make the climb to the complete collection less tiring. Also every now and then there are drops Twitch or events around the internet, as well as codes that unlock further resources that must be found month after month.

And now?

Since the desire for precision did not end there, I had to calculate the average cost of each single “Collection Level”. As you can see from the image above, I have set a cost in credits for each collection level equal to 50. However, this does not happen in the first upgrade, the one from common to uncommon, which it only costs 25

The advice I therefore give you is very simple: unlock all your cards, at least to uncommon, because only in that case a Collection Level will only cost you 25 credits.

Once we have obtained our “Cost” for each Collection Level, the calculations are very simple: on average every month you can increase by as many as 455 “Collection Levels” (22,750/50).

Now you’re wondering what to do with all this information: very simple, in the climb to the complete collection, given the randomness, to better mitigate everything and above all to aim for cards or archetypes that you like, you will be able to know exactly where to invest your time and your credits. Then every week once you reach it collection level 610you will be able to unlock your first one “Key in Highlight”.

Thanks to this you will be able to unlock the featured cards that change weekly, introducing them from time to time a new card Series 4 or 5 and also inserting 2 other Series 4 or 5 cards that you are missing from your collection. If you already have the two “not new” cards, you will have the exclusive variants highlighted, which are only found in the Highlighted speakers.

Here you will probably find the cards of Series 4 and 5 that interest you most, and they are in rotation. By investing a key you will be able to obtain either featured cards or other prizes such as Exclusive variants.

However, it is very important to take into account the fact that every prize eliminates itself the next time you hit the key you won’t find the same object and the game will give you another one until all the prizes are used up; it goes without saying that with 4 keys you will get all the featured rewards, including the new card of the moment!

What about other resources?

I wanted to focus heavily on Credits because they are the most fickle resource in the game, it must necessarily be spent to progress and therefore its management in my opinion is fundamental. But in Marvel Snap There are other ways to farm and get valuable cards:

Gold: This is a currency very important and should not be spent lightly. Over the course of the missions and the various seasons, you will manage to accumulate some. Well, hold on to them, because I advise you to spend them when precious Bundles are released in the in-game store. The last one I got with 3500 gold he gave: Deadpool, Deadpool boosters and 2500 credits. In general, one or two “large” bundles come out of 3500 to 7500 gold as a cost and almost all of them have a good quality/price ratio: bet on the one with the cards that interest you most and you won’t go wrong. Enhancers: This is the resource that together with the credits you will need to level up your cards. They can be obtained in many ways, but the most fruitful one is certainly playing many games, because at the end of the game it will “obviously” randomly give you direct enhancers for the cards in your deck. This will mean that by always playing the same deck you will be able to maximize the cards of that one faster, leaving the rest of the collection behind. There aren’t many things to say, if you find them, spend them without thinking, they are so common and they won’t slow down your growth path. Medals: Medals are the Store currency of Conquest Mode. Never underestimate this store, because once you have completed at least 9 purchasesit will unlock a card or its variant for you. Collector Tokens: They are a very rare resource, they can be found in the Collector’s Deposits that you will unlock during the climb to the Collection Level, in the bundles, in the season challenges and also in the Medal Shop, but in any case you will always unlock few of them. This is the only real way to purchase direct cards easily. Every few hours inside the store, in the token shop part, cards or variants will randomly come out that can be purchased directly, but it’s a shame that 6,000 tokens are no joke to find… so make good use of it!

Grandma’s remedies

Before I leave you, hoping to have given you some clarity on farming of this Marvel SnapI leave you some of the classic “Grandma’s Remedies”:

NEVER purchase boosters by spending GOLD NEVER use Quick Boost . Simply put, it’s a huge rip-off. NEVER purchase variants with Gold, this is obviously counterproductive if you are at the beginning of the game, as you advance to the collection level you will be able to do it. Think about purchasing the Season Pass which guarantees you many resources at an overall minimal cost.



Have a good game everyone, and above all have a great SNAP!