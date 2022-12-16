THE Game Awards 2022 they recently concluded by rewarding the most deserving games of the year in various categories. The award for best mobile game fell to Marvel Snaptrading card game developed by Second Dinner for android, iOS And Microsoft Windows. The game had positive reviews right away and its victory in the category it belongs to was quite predictable.

A few days before the award ceremony for Second Dinner, the time has finally come to celebrate together with the fans of his game and that’s why it was decided to do it by giving themed prizes to all lovers of the themed card game Marvel. From today it will be possible to receive ben from the news section of the game 1000 tokens to improve their cards and a mysterious variant.

However, the awards didn’t end there. It seems that in the future of the new year Second Dinner is also willing to give away a back it’s a motto theme Game of the Year. Simple and fast-paced card game, Marvel Snap has immediately won the hearts of all fans of Marvel superheroes and the GOTY it is definitely more than deserved. We just have to wait for next month to see what other news awaits us.