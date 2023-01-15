The developers of Second Dinner have announced that the wait Battle mode Of Marvel Snap will arrive by 31 January 2023barring unforeseen events in the last few minutes, and will be part of the novelties of version 1.0 of the card game for PC and mobile.

In Battle mode each player starts with 10 life points, which replace the cubes, and whoever resets those of the opponent wins. Each game takes place in multiple matches, where the stake is the amount of damage that is inflicted on life points at the end of the match. By default it is 2, but by SNAP they become 4, while a player who retires early loses only one life point. On average, battle mode matches last about 20 minutes and it is not possible to change the deck during the game.

Marvel Snap

The goal is to offer a new competitive mode and at the same time finally introduce the ability to play together with friends in Marvel Snap. In fact, by starting a game of Battle mode it will also be possible to create a invitation code to share with a friend to challenge him.

Marvel Snap’s Battle Mode is one of the short-term news coming to the game unveiled late last year by Second Dinner. In the program there is also the functionality for changing nicknames and support for new languages, while medium and long-term objectives include Guilds and an unranked mode.