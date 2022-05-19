Marvel Snap has been announced today from Nuverse and Second Dinner, it’s a new one free-to-play card fighting game developed for PC and mobile platforms, obviously focusing on super-heroes and characters from the Marvel universe.

The entire Marvel multiverse comes together to take part in this great war between super fighters, which pushes players to collect cards and create decks as powerful as possible, using individual characters in a strategic way and according to the particular rules of this. collectible card game.

Marvel Snap promises to be decidedly interesting, also coming from some veterans of the industry with great experience in the sector, given that some have previously worked on Hearthstone, with the added charisma of Marvel characters, which can really give an edge to this. production.

Inside we find beyond 150 Marvel charactersrepresented with drawings and illustrations that come from the long history of the publishing house in question, including known and other original works and created specifically for the game.

Marvel Snap, the key art

Marvel Snap is a PvP collectible card game with a particularly immediate and fast gameplay, according to what is reported by the developers, which obviously aims at a very wide diffusion.

Starting today, players can register with the Marvel Snap official site to have the opportunity to access the closed beta phase with a limited number on Android, but subsequently the game will open to the public until the release in full version, which will also support 13 languages ​​on mobile and PC.