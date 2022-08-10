Shortly after the release of “Heroes for hire”the third season of Marvel Snapthe game already receives a brand new update aimed mainly at reimbursing all players who had bought the limited loot boxes of theNexus event, an event strongly criticized and removed with the advent of the new season. Beyond this several cards receive various buffs and nerfs in order to make the game more balanced.

Apart from the reimbursement of all the gold spent in the loot boxes of Thor Love and Thunder of the Nexus event, the players active during the period of the event will also be given the Jane Foster card, initially exclusive to the themed loot boxes. The card will be accessible not only to those who had made in-game purchases but is available to anyone who already has an account, new players instead will have to buy it; it will be among the game’s high-tier cards in Pool 3.

In the new update we also have, as already mentioned, several buffs and nerfs to various cards; among these we have Hellcowwhich now costs 4 and has 6 power at the expense of the previous cost of 2; Sword Master And Colleen Wing instead, in exchange for a drop in power, they became cheaper by halving their cost from 6 and 4 to 3 and 2. The power of Nakia that now, instead of giving a +2 to all cards in the hand, it only boosts 2 cards. These are all the main news of the August 9th update.