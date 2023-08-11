MARVEL SNAP has just introduced the new season Big in Japan, which we presented to you a few days ago: As always, fabulous variants and colossal game packs also arrive with the season. For the less accustomed to this mechanic, one of the game’s monetization systems is to offer purchasable packs containing mainly Variants of game cards, merged with elements such as Avatar, credits for upgrades and much more.

Stegronsaurus rex

Stegron Kaiju: Variant

Stegron Kaiju: Avatars

Stegron Kaiju: card back

12,000 Credits

310 Stegron Enhancers

Title: I’m having fun

Expected price for this package 7500 Gold.

Tin Doctor

Morbius: mech variant

Morbius: mech avatars

500 Credits

1,000 Tokens

500 Gold

465 Morbius Enhancers

Price for the package €19.99.

Mechanical death

Death: mech variant

Death: avatars mech

mech Death: mech card back

2,500 Credits

4,000 Tokens

2,000 Gold

620 Death Enhancers

Title: At a funeral

Price €74.99 undoubtedly expensive but full of interesting materials.

My Hero Arachnia

Spider Man: Variant & anime avatars

Black Widow: Variant & anime avatars

5,500 Credits

310 Spider-Man power-ups

310 Black Widow Enhancers

Package price 4,000 Gold for manga fans, a no brainer!

Total charge

Phenomenon: mech variant

Phenomenon: mech avatars

2,000 Credits

300 Tokens

500 Gold

465 Juggernaut Enhancers

Price for the package €19.99.

One Punch Women

Storm: Variant & anime avatars

Captain Marvel: Variant & anime avatars

7,500 Credits

155 Storm Boosters

155 Captain Marvel power-ups

Price for the manga package dedicated to our favorite heroines 5,600 Gold.

Heroes for sale

Dare devil: Variant & avatars

Punisher: Variant & avatars

Misty Knight: Variant & avatars

Dare devil: card back

Punisher: Cardback

155 Daredevil power ups

155 Punisher Enhancers

155 Misty Knight Enhancers

Price for the package €9.99 which is the same price as the subscription monthly in which these variants came out.

Hail Hydraulics

Red Skull: mech variant

Red Skull: mech avatars

4,000 Credits

1,000 Gold

465 Red Skull Boosters

Price for the package €24.99 and you will have the most armored skull ever.

2 Cute 2 Furious

Jane Foster: Chibi variant & avatar

Iron Man: Chibi variant & avatar

2,500 Credits

310 Potentiators by Jane Foster

310 Iron Man power ups

Price: 2,000 Gold for the chibi variants.