MARVEL SNAP has just introduced the new season Big in Japan, which we presented to you a few days ago: As always, fabulous variants and colossal game packs also arrive with the season. For the less accustomed to this mechanic, one of the game’s monetization systems is to offer purchasable packs containing mainly Variants of game cards, merged with elements such as Avatar, credits for upgrades and much more.
Stegronsaurus rex
- Stegron Kaiju: Variant
- Stegron Kaiju: Avatars
- Stegron Kaiju: card back
- 12,000 Credits
- 310 Stegron Enhancers
- Title: I’m having fun
Expected price for this package 7500 Gold.
Tin Doctor
- Morbius: mech variant
- Morbius: mech avatars
- 500 Credits
- 1,000 Tokens
- 500 Gold
- 465 Morbius Enhancers
Price for the package €19.99.
Mechanical death
- Death: mech variant
- Death: avatars mech
- Death: mech card back
- 2,500 Credits
- 4,000 Tokens
- 2,000 Gold
- 620 Death Enhancers
- Title: At a funeral
Price €74.99 undoubtedly expensive but full of interesting materials.
My Hero Arachnia
- Spider Man: Variant & anime avatars
- Black Widow: Variant & anime avatars
- 5,500 Credits
- 310 Spider-Man power-ups
- 310 Black Widow Enhancers
Package price 4,000 Gold for manga fans, a no brainer!
Total charge
- Phenomenon: mech variant
- Phenomenon: mech avatars
- 2,000 Credits
- 300 Tokens
- 500 Gold
- 465 Juggernaut Enhancers
Price for the package €19.99.
One Punch Women
- Storm: Variant & anime avatars
- Captain Marvel: Variant & anime avatars
- 7,500 Credits
- 155 Storm Boosters
- 155 Captain Marvel power-ups
Price for the manga package dedicated to our favorite heroines 5,600 Gold.
Heroes for sale
- Dare devil: Variant & avatars
- Punisher: Variant & avatars
- Misty Knight: Variant & avatars
- Dare devil: card back
- Punisher: Cardback
- 155 Daredevil power ups
- 155 Punisher Enhancers
- 155 Misty Knight Enhancers
Price for the package €9.99 which is the same price as the subscription monthly in which these variants came out.
Hail Hydraulics
- Red Skull: mech variant
- Red Skull: mech avatars
- 4,000 Credits
- 1,000 Gold
- 465 Red Skull Boosters
Price for the package €24.99 and you will have the most armored skull ever.
2 Cute 2 Furious
- Jane Foster: Chibi variant & avatar
- Iron Man: Chibi variant & avatar
- 2,500 Credits
- 310 Potentiators by Jane Foster
- 310 Iron Man power ups
Price: 2,000 Gold for the chibi variants.
