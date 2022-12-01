Marvel Snap continues to crunch numbers on PC, iOS and Android, deservedly so, and thanks to this success it has even been able to afford to produce a trailer live action with Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury.

In our review of Marvel Snap we talked about how the new project directed by Ben Brode, former head of Hearthstone, manages to offer an immediate but at the same time profound experience, capable of tickling the collector of cards that is in us and at the same time to involve us in spectacular PvP matches.

Qualities that obviously did not go unnoticed, and on which Marvel wanted to joke in the video that you find below, in which it is told that the director of SHIELD has suddenly been replaced … but by whom?

“Marvel Snap is a really solid and well-made trading card-based strategy, characterized by very immediate mechanics but also by a tactical depth capable of making the experience engaging in the long run”, our fantastic Tommaso wrote in the article Apulian. Oh yeah, it’s me.

“The large number of characters in the roster, the options for card upgrades, the scenarios with their bonuses and maluses, the excellent interface and a very fast matchmaking mark a great start for Ben Brode’s new project.”