Marvel Snap it was a success of 2022 in the title field free to play for mobile. The title, very inspired by Hearthstone and in fact created in collaboration with his team, is a game that includes card challenges inspired by the Marvel world, being very intuitive and engaging, has gathered around him millions of players.

One of these players has succeeded in an unbelievable feat: in game he is called “Aaron” and managed to complete the “climb” of obtaining collectibles. The screens of his account, shared by himself on the game’s Discord server and re-shared on Twitter, score a score of 22’372.

Basically, Aaron got everything he could possibly get, thus staying with nothing more to do within the title. He intervened in this task Stephen Jarrettthe developer of the title.

Jarrett has in fact announced that it will soon be available a new update of marvel Snap which, among other novelties, will add new rewards to unlock and the ability to battle against your friends.

It was later revealed that Aaron was one of the lucky few to be able to play beta of the title: in this way, he has accumulated a large amount of points even before the official release of the game (June 9, 2022).

