To celebrate the victory of Mavel Snap at The Game Awards 2022 as “Best Mobile Game” of the year and to thank its community, the developers of Second Dinner have decided to give all players various bonuses, including 1,000 Credits and a Mystery Variant.

The two aforementioned gifts are already available to all players. To redeem them you will simply have to start the Marvel’s Snap app and access the “What’s New” section. From here you will have to open the message “Marvel Snap wins Best Mobile Game of the Year” and click on “Get All”.

Marvel Snap

In Marvel’s Snap, Credits are used to upgrade cards, thus increasing their rarity level. Variants however, as the name suggests, are visually different forms of hero cards in the game. The one offered with the bonus is “mysterious”, i.e. random.

In addition to the two bonuses mentioned above, all players will receive a Spine and a GOTY title (Game of the Year) in early 2023.

Marvel Snap as mentioned at the beginning won the award for Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. The other titles in contention were Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy. If you want to know more about the Second Dinner card game, we suggest you read our Marvel Snap review.