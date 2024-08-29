In the video, visible below, we can take a look at Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again and also get a look at Red Hulk who will be part of the next Captain America movie.

Marvel Studios has published a video celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary and in that video he included some details of the upcoming film and television products. There is a way to see the Thunderbolts movie and the Daredevil: Born Again TV series on Disney+.

Marvel’s 85th Anniversary Video

In the sequence dedicated to the Thunderbolts (1:56 of the video) we see Florence Pugh as former assassin/Black Widow Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier (whose name is Bucky Barnes), Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

Let us remember that Thunderbolts* (this is the official title, with an *) was announced in June 2022 and focuses on a group of antiheroes sent on a mission for the United States government. It is the final film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will hit theaters in May 2025.

The Daredevil clip (2:00 into the video), instead, shows Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in costume for the first time. Daredevil: Born Again is set to have an 18-episode first season. Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin for the series, revealed in a March 2023 interview with Newsweek that a second season is already planned.

We also know that the Marvel Vision Quest series could see the return of two important characters thought to be dead.