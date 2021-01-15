News from the Marvel universe: The “WandaVision” series continues the love story between the witch Wanda Maximoff and the android Vision. The result is fanfiction in the deluxe version – and completely different than expected.

E.in newly married couple moves to the suburb and hopes for a quiet, comfortable life, but of course everything turns out differently. Not only because a small town idyll can be very deceptive; no – Wanda and Vision, that’s the name of the two “newlyweds”, are superheroes, she a witch, he an android, both equipped with lots of psychic abilities. And so it is no wonder that “normal” life becomes very difficult very quickly.

“WandaVision” is the name of the series that comes from the almost inexhaustible Marvel superhero universe and was shot explicitly for the Disney + streaming service. The nine episodes are now being released bit by bit, in the age of binge almost torture for fans. But the Marvel machinery with all its spin-offs lives from secrecy: beforehand, little was known about the series, the trailer: puzzling.

Here you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

But one after anonther. If you have never seen one of the “Avengers films”, it is actually worth taking a short excursion into the fan wiki world to even understand who the characters on the screen are. The most important information: The love story between Wanda Maximoff and Vision actually comes to a tragic end in the film series – the series title is therefore also to be understood as a vision, as a fantasy of Wanda, who in a kind of deluxe fan fiction is living a happier life with her “Vis” introduces.

In the three episodes that have now been shown to the international press in advance, this life takes place in an American sitcom idyll. Yes, sitcom: Wanda and Vision joke around everyday life in small towns with their neighbors in the series in sketch-like scenes (“Sweetheart, are you using your superpowers to switch the lights on and off?”) Until the idyll starts to crack, slowly causing the tried and tested Marvel drama invades.

Wanda wants to conjure up a “normal” life Source: Courtesy of Marvel Studio / © Marvel Studios 2020. All rights reserved

But first of all, “WandaVision” amazes with a wealth of creative ideas that is more reminiscent of a weird indie film project than Hollywood (only implemented with a Disney budget, of course). The series begins in the best, old-fashioned TV manner with a big band song in which the starting point is told, the individual episodes are interrupted by fictitious nonsense commercials.

For the first episodes, which were filmed in black and white and in front of a live audience, director Matt Shakman was inspired by the “Dick Van Dyke Show”, which became a cult in the USA in the early 1960s; even the interior of the superhero dwelling is reminiscent of the set design of the original series. Later, the plot is carried through the decades to the present day, according to the press release, probably not just an aesthetic trick, but crucial for the plot.

Arrived in the 70s: Wanda and Vision have reached the age of color TV Source: Courtesy of Marvel Studio / © Marvel Studios 2020. All rights reserved

Until this highlight is revealed to the audience, “WandaVision” amazes with extremely good-humored actors (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the leading roles) and a script that is just a bit too old-fashioned and convoluted for the exposure to be internet-friendly summarize two or three crisp sentences. It takes a bit of patience to get involved with the series, because at the beginning of every scene it resonates with the question: What is this about now?

also read

But that’s exactly what is so refreshing at a time when trailers and social media marketing are often used to anticipate the best moments in many hyped series and films. In “WandaVision”, however, imagination and wit unfold at such a leisurely pace that the entire production seems to have only the rights to the original comic characters in common with the rest of the commercialized Marvel universe. This is due to the great production, which is a loving homage to decades of sitcom history – and the change of perspective that confronts two superheroes with the unattainable desire for normality. And the horror of failing to just want to belong is just too subtle to be worked off in an epic cinema battle.

Our podcast THE REAL WORD is about the important big and small questions in life: What do breast selfies have to do with feminism? How does the long-term relationship stay happy? And what can you learn from the TV bachelorette? Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes or Google Podcasts or subscribe to us directly via Rss feed.