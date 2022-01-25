After recent releases from Marvel Studios such as Loki, Hawkeye, Black Widow, among others, many fans are still waiting for more titles that will arrive on Disney Plus and in theaters this 2022.

However, a recent report by the site TheDirect points out that the company has withdrawn from its calendar and, without prior notice, two series that were to be launched on the platform of Disney Plus.

According to the portal, the information would have been obtained through the web page of premieres of Marvel in Japan, in which the series secret invasion Y What if…? two They were not included in the schedule.

As is known, Secret invasion is still in the middle of filming and this has been confirmed with some behind-the-scenes images leaked from fiction on social networks.

As for What if…? 2 There are still not many details about its production, but it is believed that its realization could take longer than expected, since digitally animating the scenes would take a long process.

So far, it only remains to wait for a statement from Marvel Studios to find out if the two programs will not be released this year.

