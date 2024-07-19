Marvel Rivals Showed Off Adam Warlock With a Trailer in which the golden-skinned hero shows off his spectacular repertoire of moves and powers, emphasized by the use of the Karmic Staff from which the character never separates.
Presented in the game as a brilliant strategistWarlock can strike opponents from a distance but above all support his teammates in various ways, as well as making himself momentarily intangible and unleashing a devastating charged attack based on cosmic energy.
According to some users, it seems that the hero was toned down from the initial revealespecially with a recharge time of his regenerative cocoon that the developers have even doubled, bringing it from one to two minutes.
A cosmic Marvel character
As you may recall, we talked about Adam Warlock in our review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, since the film saw the debut of the character in his cinematic version, which however differs quite a bit from the one that Marvel comic book fans know.
Originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Warlock was essentially invented by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, who gave him his current characteristics, making him a sort of galactic guardian created to defend the cosmos from threats such as Thanos.
The character also has a dark side, an evil and alternative personality who calls himself Magus and is a future projection of himself driven mad by the continued use of the Soul Stone.
We have also seen this last aspect in video games, see the review of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
