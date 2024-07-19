Marvel Rivals Showed Off Adam Warlock With a Trailer in which the golden-skinned hero shows off his spectacular repertoire of moves and powers, emphasized by the use of the Karmic Staff from which the character never separates.

Presented in the game as a brilliant strategistWarlock can strike opponents from a distance but above all support his teammates in various ways, as well as making himself momentarily intangible and unleashing a devastating charged attack based on cosmic energy.

According to some users, it seems that the hero was toned down from the initial revealespecially with a recharge time of his regenerative cocoon that the developers have even doubled, bringing it from one to two minutes.