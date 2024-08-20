Considering the popularity of Overwatch 2 is in decline, and Concord does not have the expected interest, Marvel Rivals has the potential to be a hit. Thus, during the Opening Night Live at Gamescom we had a new look at this game, which focused on Winter Soldier and Captain America. As if that were not enough, it has been confirmed that Marvel’s Rivals will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 6, 2024.

Via: Opening Night Live