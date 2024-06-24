Marvel Rivals presented the Tokyo 2099 map with a trailer in which the scenario in question is shown in detail, starting from the internal areas to arrive at the enormous pagoda that dominates the panorama.
It is undoubtedly a setting capable of evoking particularly evocative atmospheres, thanks to its peculiar architecture, but which in the hero shooter by NetEase Games it won’t just focus on aestheticsbringing a balanced design to the in-game action.
In fact, it is precisely among those Japanese streets and temples that the most famous heroes and villains of the Marvel universe will face each other, in the context of frenetic competitive matches in which we will be able to take advantage of all the skills and powers available to the many characters on the roster.
An amazing project
A few days ago we tried Marvel Rivals, finding ourselves faced with a product that was decidedly better than expected: certainly devoid of originality, the game has the great advantage of being very funny and knowing how to intercept those nostalgic for the first Overwatch.
Will it be a success? Certainly the important Marvel license, the large roster, an attractive graphic style and a six-against-six mode that promises frenetic battles are aspects certainly capable of weighing in this sense.
Furthermore, the tests carried out so far by NetEase Games have been able to count on very broad participation: a very positive sign, which demonstrates the interest of enthusiasts in this production, which however It doesn’t have a release date yet official.
Still speaking of tests, a few weeks ago Marvel Rivals was confirmed on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and both platforms will participate in the beta phases.
