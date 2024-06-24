Marvel Rivals presented the Tokyo 2099 map with a trailer in which the scenario in question is shown in detail, starting from the internal areas to arrive at the enormous pagoda that dominates the panorama.

It is undoubtedly a setting capable of evoking particularly evocative atmospheres, thanks to its peculiar architecture, but which in the hero shooter by NetEase Games it won’t just focus on aestheticsbringing a balanced design to the in-game action.

In fact, it is precisely among those Japanese streets and temples that the most famous heroes and villains of the Marvel universe will face each other, in the context of frenetic competitive matches in which we will be able to take advantage of all the skills and powers available to the many characters on the roster.