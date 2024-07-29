Apparently Jeff has won over Marvel Rivals players: It is a four-legged baby shark, literally a dogfish, which acts as a support unit and which the developers officially presented during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

This is not an original character: created by Kelly Thompson and Daniele di Nicuolo, Jeff made his debut in the pages of the sixth issue of West Coast Avengers vol. 3, in 2018, and has worked alongside heroes such as Gwenpool, Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone and Kate Bishop.

As mentioned, in Marvel Rivals his is a support function: Jeff takes care of his team members and can move very quickly around the map thanks to a specific special ability that allows him to “immerse” himself in the scenario.

Jeff’s Ultimate clearly refers to the character’s peculiarities, which swallows the opponents present within a certain distance and then spit them out somewhere else, thus solving potentially complicated situations.