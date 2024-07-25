Since its announcement, Marvel Rivalscreated lights and shadows among the enthusiasts of FPS and of theMarvel Universe: The title with a 6V6 structure in third person multiplayer has piqued the attention of the curious which, despite some controversy surrounding the management of the beta launch, they certainly couldn’t wait to test this interesting project. Us included, of course.

After spending a few hours on the servers of the title developed by NetEase, we are ready to give you our opinion on this experimentwhich has all the credentials to make people talk about it for a long time, especially in a positive sense.

Hero or Villain? We Don’t Judge You…

The title, as we said at the beginning of the article, has a gameplay that online FPS fans already know well: we are faced with a third-person FPS which involves meetings between two teamseach composed of 6 playersTheir purpose is to keep control of a certain area, or to escort a load.

Marvel Rivals, not surprisingly, was soon renamed “Marvel’s Overwatch” due to the presence of mechanics that are very familiar to players of the Blizzard title, and in fact the label does not seem to have been assigned at random. Be careful though, defining the title as a “copy” of the FPS by Tracer & co., it would be a mistake.

Let’s start by saying that the heroes (and antiheroes) present in the title, since this first beta, they are many and varied: certainly some have succeeded better than others but, moving from Healers (the curators) to DPS (the “fighters”) up to Tanks (the defenders with high resistance to be put on the front line) we can say that there are some combat system choices rather you hit the nail on the head and that practically all of them are consistent with the characters of reference.

Unlike what usually happens in this kind of game, most of the roster has the ability to flyalthough in most cases it is more of a gliding or swinging with the use of webs for a very limited time. This adds a new dimension to the maps, within which clashes can take place on multiple “levels” in addition to the terrestrial one.

Precisely for this reason, a criticism what we feel like doing towards the style of play of different characters concerns their to be “disconnected” from this aerial structure: Bruce Banner and Spider-Man, to give two examples, are not only difficult characters to manage (as demonstrated by the 5 difficulty stars given to them) but, often and willingly, they will struggle to fit into the fray, becoming rather situational heroes.

Even closer

There are two other aspects that contribute to distancing Marvel Rivals from the standard set by Overwatch. First, we point out the innovative introduction of scenarios “interactive”: small spaces that only the smallest characters can squeeze into, walls that can collapse, and more elements, simple but impactfulwhich allow the match Of to evolve unexpectedly, offering an in-game variety that was actually missing.

The second element corresponds to the presence of special attacks (the “charged” moves in short) combined: characters can be compatible with each other and give life to combinations that are not particularly complex but still capable of providing that extra nuance.

On the other hand, there are just as many “traditional” elements present: we have a level pass that provides small rewards purely aesthetic, such as skins for our characters, profile banners and the like, which, despite its simplicity, seems to be well structured and capable of increasing the longevity of the title.

In conclusion, we would like to point out good server management from NetEase: little lag, very few problems accessing the games (you enter very quickly given the large influx of users, but on one occasion we were “thrown out” of the game due to a system error).

For the moment, in short, we can say that we are faced with an experiment that can bear fruit: there are elements to be refined, such as the management of some characters, peculiarities to “stress” like those mentioned above which, although present, we would like to have a greater weight within the game structure. In any case, basically, there are good premises.

L’Open Beta that we tried on PS5 will close its doors next August 5th. After that point, in short, we expect new heroes, new game modes and improvements to be introduced that will help make sure that this title distances itself from the crowd while maintaining its energetic style and close to the needs of fans of the genre.