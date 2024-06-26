Marvel Rivals it will soon be possible to try it in version console and NetEase opened the pre-registrations to take part in the trial sessions, with a first closed beta test already announced with official date communicated in these hours.

To take part in the test sessions you can register at this address on the official website and fill out the form that asks you for your email address, chosen platform, geographical region you belong to and other requests.

Once you have answered everything, you will officially be a candidate to take part in the test sessions, and at that point keep an eye on your email inbox for any communications on upcoming tests, considering that the first one is already close to starting.