Marvel Rivals it will soon be possible to try it in version console and NetEase opened the pre-registrations to take part in the trial sessions, with a first closed beta test already announced with official date communicated in these hours.
To take part in the test sessions you can register at this address on the official website and fill out the form that asks you for your email address, chosen platform, geographical region you belong to and other requests.
Once you have answered everything, you will officially be a candidate to take part in the test sessions, and at that point keep an eye on your email inbox for any communications on upcoming tests, considering that the first one is already close to starting.
A trial coming next month
As reported today, the first limited beta test of Marvel Rivals is set for July 24th, through two sessions that will start at different times but starting from midnight between July 23rd and 24th. The beta in question is valid for both consoles and PC, but it is not clear whether cross-play is present.
Marvel Rivals is a “hero shooter”, that is, one hero shooter (in this case super-heroes) which boasts the precious Marvel license, which allows you to use extremely famous characters within the roster.
The mechanics are typical of these games: it is essentially a third-person action shooter in arenas, which is based on the use of strongly characterized characters with specific abilities. Essentially, it’s built on the foundation of Overwatch, but with the obvious variations for a Marvel title.
You can get to know it better in our Marvel Rivals test, but you can also try it firsthand if you are selected for the beta test.
