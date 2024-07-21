The first invites for the new Marvel Rivals beta have been sent outwhich will see the opening of the servers on the night between July 23 and 24, at 00.00 Italian time. This time too, these will be closed tests, available only to registered users who have been selected.

For now NetEase Games has sent a first tranche dedicated exclusively to Steam playersbut the team is also organizing to deliver invitations for the highly anticipated console versions of Marvel Rivals.

Selected users will be able to proceed immediately to data pre-loadingso you can start immediately when the servers open, without having to wait any longer for the game to download and install.

Closed beta participants will have the opportunity to try out a wide range of characters and try out some of the modes and maps that we will find in the full version of the game, which from this point of view promises to be really interesting numbers.