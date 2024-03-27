













Marvel Rivals is announced and yes, it looks a lot like Overwatch









In a surprise announcement of sorts, NetEase announced a new 6v6 game called Marvel Rivals which works, evidently, with the characters of the House of Ideas.

Just as you just read it, Marvel Rivals Put together a game of teams made up of 6 characters who use their powers to win a combat very similar to Overwatch. We could even say that the scenarios look very similar to the Blizzard game and, if you hurry us, also to Riot Games' Valorant.

Beyond the fact that this title looks very similar to that of Overwatchit should be noted that it has all the congruence in the world, given that Marvel has many teams in the comics and this title lends itself to you being able to assemble the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and much more.

Source: NetEase

Some confirmed characters – because they already appeared in the first trailer – are Spider-Man, Black Panther, Magik, Dr. Strange, Luna Snow, Iron Man, Hulk and many more From the way the game mechanics were shown, we get a good idea that this is basically about taking advantage of the characters' abilities to make the games exciting.

We also recommend:

What is Marvel Rivals about?

According to the information available, the Marvel Rivals story tells us that Dr. Doom is the main antagonist and teams up with his version of 2099 so that the universes collide in an anomaly called The Timestream Entanglement.

This event causes both heroes and villains to face 6 against 6 team duels. Now, like any game as a service of the same nature, this will add new heroes, it will also have updates and we do not doubt that it will have events for players to experience. keep active.

Marvel Rivals will be a PC game for now, it will soon enter its alpha phase

One of the details that we must not lose sight of is that Marvel Rivals It is a game – for now – exclusive only for PC and that is not announced or confirmed for consoles. It doesn't sound so crazy to jump, but for now it's only for the “Master Race”.

Source: NetEase

Now, although we already have a video that gives us a good idea of ​​what awaits us, it is a project that is in an early stage of development and is in its alpha phase. The tests will begin to be launched from May.

Is Marvel Rivals free-to-play?

Marvel Rivals It will be free-to-play, that is, it has every intention of operating for free but with a business model based on microtransactions. Everything indicates that we will see skins as the items to get with real money, it is just a matter of seeing what other things they will sell, such as a battle pass or something else.

Are you excited about the announcement of Marvel Rivals? Will it be the hero game we need or the one we can have? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)