In fact, the Marvel Rivals company claims that in total it has well 9,000 characters to choose from for the video game. Considering that we are at 25 heroes announced for now, there is no risk of ideas running out before their time.

Marvel Rivals allows us to choose a hero and play with and against other players online in intense clashes. Of course, the team had to carefully choose which heroes to include, not so much because the number is limited, but because the resources to create them are limited.

Marvel Rivals Producer’s Statement

In an interview with VG247, executive producer Danny Koo said that “no character is off limits” for the development team. The only requirement is that the studio “must choose the ones that are fun to watch, focus on variety, choose the ones that are fun to control” and “bring something good to the overall roster.”

“We had over 9,000 characters to choose fromwhich is a great thing, but there’s a lot of consideration to be made about who should be on the roster and who is a good fit, both in terms of who they are and how they fit into this world and the story of Marvel Rivals,” Koo continued.

The NetEase developers should consider whether a character is sufficiently distinct from the existing roster while also being able to create a good mix with the other characters. While “70-75%” of the heroes chosen are well-known and successful names, the team also tried to “throw in some twists,” which is likely why Luna Snow, a character who has only made a handful of appearances in the comics, got a spot in the lineup.

This means that all characters from Marvel’s 60-year history are available. What are your hopes? We also remind you that two new characters were shown at Gamescom 2024.