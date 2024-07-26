NetEase Games wanted to surprise all the players interested in Marvel Rivals releasing two trailers. The first one is a cinematic film featuring a clash between Marvel heroes is Doctor Doom’s bot army from the future, with Penny Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Magick, Iron Man, Black Phantom and Magneto joining forces.

The other video instead introduces the very tender Jeff the Land Sharkthe very cute four-legged shark protagonist of his own mini-comic series. In the video we see him showing off his, uh… singing skills. We don’t know how he will behave in battle, but what is certain is that we will find out soon. At the end of the trailer, in fact, it is revealed that he and Thor will join the beta of Marvel Rivals tomorrow, July 27.