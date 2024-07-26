NetEase Games wanted to surprise all the players interested in Marvel Rivals releasing two trailers. The first one is a cinematic film featuring a clash between Marvel heroes is Doctor Doom’s bot army from the future, with Penny Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Magick, Iron Man, Black Phantom and Magneto joining forces.
The other video instead introduces the very tender Jeff the Land Sharkthe very cute four-legged shark protagonist of his own mini-comic series. In the video we see him showing off his, uh… singing skills. We don’t know how he will behave in battle, but what is certain is that we will find out soon. At the end of the trailer, in fact, it is revealed that he and Thor will join the beta of Marvel Rivals tomorrow, July 27.
What is Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals is a s6v6 multiplayer third-person paratrooper hero shooter style, where players take on the role of the most famous heroes and villains of the Marvel universe, such as Spider-Man, Venom, Hulk, Star Lord and Magneto, just to name a few.
Each hero has unique abilities and traits that must be mastered to be effective in the game, and they are divided into roles. For example, Vanguard-class characters are durable and suited to diving into the fray to create chaos among the enemy ranks, while Duelists specialize in eliminations, but do not boast great durability.
The game is currently in development on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a release date yet to be revealed. A closed beta is currently underway, set to run until August 5, and is doing pretty well on Steam.
