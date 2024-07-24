To be precise, we are talking about a maximum peak of 52,671 concurrent users recorded in the first hours of the beta on Steam. It should be noted that the player count has dropped quickly, however this is to be considered a physiological decline, given that in the United States the drop occurred in the evening or night time slot, depending on the time zone, with the numbers that will probably rise again in the coming hours and over the weekend.

There closed beta of Marvel Rivals has begun, giving players a preview of these multiplayer hero shooters with 6v6 battles where we take on the role of superheroes and villains from the Marvel universe. According to the numbers reported by SteamDB, it seems The turnout was very high at the launch even though we are talking about limited-number tests.

A pretty good debut, waiting for a public beta

This is certainly a positive result, especially if we consider that we are talking about closed-number tests that required registration to participate, a sign of the great interest that revolves around the NetEase Games title. Staying in the field of hero shooters, in comparison Concord did much, much worse on Steam during the open beta that took place in recent days.

A clash between heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe in Marvel Rivals

For those who don’t know, it’s a 6v6 (super) hero shooter, where we can play as some of the most famous heroes and villains in the Marvel world, such as Spider-Man, Venom, Dr. Strange, Hulk, Magneto, Groot, Star-Lord and many more, all characterized by different abilities and powers that reflect their comic book counterparts. The characters are divided into different classes. For example, Venom, thanks to his size, is a Vanguard, a sort of very resistant Tank capable of throwing himself into enemy ranks to create havoc, while Black Panther is a Duelist, specialized in eliminating opponents with lethal attacks, but is not very resistant.

Marvel Rivals is expected on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Swith a release date yet to be confirmed. The closed beta will continue until August 5th and will hopefully be followed by an open test version before release.