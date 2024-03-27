Marvel Rivals was officially announced by NetEase and Marvel Games, with a spectacular trailer which finally reveals the nature of this Overwatch-style action shooter for PC which will aim to involve us in frenetic six-on-six battles.

Revealed in recent days by a leaker, Marvel Rivals will see us assemble a team made up of superheroes and supervillains, and then face other teams within destructible maps inspired by the Marvel universe. The game is currently in the works at a NetEase studio which includes former Call of Duty and Battlefield developers.

“We are thrilled to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved the Marvel universe and its charactersand we're really excited to be developing this game,” said Marvel Rivals producer Stephen Wu. “This is the project we wanted to make and we feel very lucky to be the team that made this a reality.”

“NetEase Games is thrilled to partner with Marvel Games to deliver an addictive and fast-paced cooperative gaming experience with all your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to building world-class development teams and reaching global audiences with cutting-edge experiences .”

“Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious development projects. From the game's conception and throughout our collaboration, the Marvel team has poured their heart and soul into this project, and we are thrilled to work with NetEase Games to help bring the superhero team-based PVP shooter to life definitive”, finally declared Jay Ong, head of Marvel Games.