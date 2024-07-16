NVIDIA Announces New Games That Support DLSS 3 and Reflexnamely Marvel Rivals with the upcoming beta, the soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the strategy Stormgate, the dungeon crawler Dungeonborne and the MMORPG Throne and Liberty.

The Marvel Rivals closed betaavailable starting at 3pm on July 20, will allow you to fight within four maps and three different modes, drawing from a roster of twenty-one iconic characters: thanks to DLSS 3 and Reflex we will be able to maximize performance and reduce game latency.

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn instead, we will be able to take up arms and prepare for a soulslike experience in which we will face terrible enemies in an attempt to save the future of humanity. After the success of the demo published during the Steam Next Fest, the game will debut on July 18 and will support DLSS 3 and Reflex from day one.