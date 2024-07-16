NVIDIA Announces New Games That Support DLSS 3 and Reflexnamely Marvel Rivals with the upcoming beta, the soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the strategy Stormgate, the dungeon crawler Dungeonborne and the MMORPG Throne and Liberty.
The Marvel Rivals closed betaavailable starting at 3pm on July 20, will allow you to fight within four maps and three different modes, drawing from a roster of twenty-one iconic characters: thanks to DLSS 3 and Reflex we will be able to maximize performance and reduce game latency.
In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn instead, we will be able to take up arms and prepare for a soulslike experience in which we will face terrible enemies in an attempt to save the future of humanity. After the success of the demo published during the Steam Next Fest, the game will debut on July 18 and will support DLSS 3 and Reflex from day one.
The other games
Stormgate, the new RTS from the former Blizzard of Frost Giant Studios, will catapult us into exciting PvE and PvP missions where we can explore suggestive settings and fight formidable opponents, with the support of the rollback netcode for perfect responsivenessand with the addition of DLSS 3 and Reflex to make everything even more exciting.
In Dungeonborne we will be able to test our courage, face terrible monsters and explore treacherous dungeons alone or in co-op with friends. At launch, scheduled for July 18, the game will support DLSS 3 Frame Generation, DLSS 2 Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex to offer NVIDIA users exceptional performance.
Finally, Throne and Liberty is the new MMORPG coming on September 17th but already available for some time in Korea, where it has been a huge success. With an open beta from July 18th to 23rd, the game will allow us to try the support for DLSS 3 and Reflex in preview.
