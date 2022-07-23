Marvel has revealed a collection of “Infinity Stones” consisting of precious stones with a combined value of over $ 25 million-

Shown at San Diego Comic-Con, the entertainment company is partnering with East Continental Gems to sell the Infinity collection of six gems that represent time, space, reality, power, and space in the Marvel universe. soul, and mental stones from comics and several films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The six stones come in at 150 combined carats.

The $ 25 million valuation makes this collection one of the most valuable pieces of comic book accessories in the world and the stones obviously still hold their value as precious. They will be housed in a specially designed Infinity Gauntlet by the Gentle Giant company.

Regarding their real life classifications, the time stone is a Colombian emerald, the space stone is a sapphire from Madagascar, the reality stone is a natural oval shaped ruby ​​from Mozambique, the power stone is a natural Oval shaped, the soul stone is a cushion shaped spessartite and the mind stone is a brilliant cut yellow diamond.

Surely for a few, but the idea is fascinating and it is also a form of investment for those who can afford it.

Source: IGN