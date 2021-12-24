It’s no surprise that a movie has deleted scenes. During the recording, hundreds of takes are carried out, with material that sometimes we never get to see for reasons of time. In Spider-Man: No Way Home things are no different. Fortunately, Thanks to a behind the scenes we now have a look at a part that was starred by Tom Holland’s brother, but that did not make it to the final version of the tape.

As you may recall, a couple of months ago it was revealed that Harry Holland, Tom’s brother, would have a small cameo in a scene. Here we see the younger brother playing a thief, who is stopped by Spider-Man. This was what commented the actor Peter Parker’s manager in the MCU, regarding the participation of his family member:

“We chose Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and say, ‘Please whatever you do with the stunt, make it backwards.’ We are making the scene. Harry is face down rocking back and forth. Blessed be, he’s doing a very good job. And as the day goes on, he has these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head. “

But nevertheless, This does not mean that Harry Holland is completely removed from the MCU. On Blu-ray releases there is usually a section dedicated to all deleted scenes, which were not included in the final version for various reasons. In this way, it is very likely that this sibling interaction will be available to the public in a couple of months.

In related topics, Tom Holland has finally spoken about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in No way home. Likewise, fans demand that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 be a reality.

Editor’s Note:

These types of deleted scenes are common. However, considering that we are talking about the brother of the main actor, this decision is a bit strange. Perhaps having this little interaction would have made the first minutes of the tape over-extended.

Via: Marvel