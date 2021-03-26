Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios has had to rethink its release schedule 2021. The titles will be released in theaters and in Disney Plus through Premium Access.

One of the installments with the most changes is Black Widow. The film was due to hit the big screen on May 1, 2020, but had to be repeatedly delayed. Next, we show the exact date of the UCM films in 2021.

New calendar of the MCU films in 2021

Black Widow – July 9, 2021

Contrary to what many fans believed, the prequel will not be about the life of Black widow before becoming a spy, but from one of her latest adventures. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff experiences loneliness, so she decides to resolve aspects of her past that still haunt her.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – September 3, 2021

At the moment, any details about the plot are unknown, but it is presumed that it would be a new Black Panther for Marvel, and it will give visibility to the Asian community.

In this regard, the filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton had already explained that he did not want to contribute to any Asian stereotype. “We hope to be able to show different views of both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans,” stressed the director.

The Eternals – November 5, 2021

As the synopsis dictates, The Eternals They are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

Spider-Man: no way home – December 17

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not go back to the secret identity. Now people know the identity of Peter parker. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, they allow us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.