Comic book fans are used to their beloved series constantly getting multiple reboots. Thus, now it is the turn of Ghost Rider to suffer the same fate. Although there is currently a series of this character underway, A few days ago it was revealed that a new version of Ghost Rider will arrive in the comics next year.

Through an official statement, Marvel has revealed that a new Ghost Rider series will begin in the comics in March 2024, this under the supervision of Benjamin Percy, who is currently in charge of the script for the characters’ current comic and will take the same role with the new Spirit of Vengeance adventure. Regarding this new series, this is what Percy commented:

“Everything in Ghost Rider always revolves around Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto. Readers become desensitized. I felt the same way about Sabretooth in Wolverine: he’s the big bad and the creators always rush the showdown between the two. In that title, we decided to take Sabretooth out of the equation entirely, throwing him into the pit of Krakoa. The idea was to build his mythology offstage, so that when he and Wolverine finally face off, it would be especially meaningful. In the meantime, what have I done? I built other villains that don’t get as much attention, like Omega Red and Mikhail Rasputin. We’re taking a similar approach on Ghost Rider. Of course, Johnny will eventually face Mephisto, but let’s give other bad guys a chance! When I read Brisson’s run, I felt that Blackheart would naturally be deeply interested in Johnny’s time as King of Hell, so his goal would be to unseat Blaze from his throne and throw him in the dungeon, so to speak. What does the future hold for Ghost Rider in this latest story?”

Alongside Percy, Danny Kim, who joined the ranks of Marvel Comics not long ago, will take the artistic reins, assuming responsibilities previously handled by a committee of artists. For his part, Bjorn Barens, in charge of all the covers of the current series, will leave his place to Juan Ferreya.

At the moment there are no clear details for the story, but considering Percy’s statements, this new comics would be focused mainly on the relationship between Mephisto and Ghost Rider, something fans have been asking for for years. Let’s just hope the character’s next reboot doesn’t happen so quickly.

Comics are a good way to enjoy the world of superheroes. While the chronology and constant reboots may be confusing for some, once you overcome this barrier, you will be able to enjoy a great selection of stories that have spanned decades in the lives of many.

Via: Marvel