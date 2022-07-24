Not content with revealing enough information about the fifth phase of the MCU, Marvel Studios has shared the first details about the sixth phase of this cinematic universe. Although there are still some points that need to be clarified, We already know what the films that will give rise to and end this period will be.

During Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Fantastic Four It will be the first film to be part of the sixth phase of the MCU. This film will hit the big screen on November 8, 2024. At the moment it is unknown if John Krasinski, who gave life to Mr. Incredible in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswill reprise this role for the feature film.

This is not everything. Although at the moment we do not know what follows after Fantastic Fourit has been confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars will be the two movies that will be in charge of, not only putting an end to the sixth phase of the MCU, instead they will be tasked with concluding the Multiverse Saga.

At this point, it has been mentioned that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025. On related topics, these are the movies and series that will make up the fifth phase of the MCU. Similarly, a new Daredevil series is revealed.

Via: IGN