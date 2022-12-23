Marvel has just presented the existence of a seventh Infinity Stone within the universe of his comics and which is currently in the hands of Thanos.

The curious thing about this Infinity Stone is that it is related to one of the Avengers and all of that will be revealed in Thor #30who will eventually face King Bor.

This Marvel character hides the deepest secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Dark Infinity Stone. Now, this story begins with a vision in which Thor revives Thanos, who now brings an army of the dead and with Mjolnir and the gems and on the other side, the gauntlet with the dark gem.

Thor is supposed to stop Thanos, however, he learns that Bor is bound to this new gem and so he heads to the forbidden section of Niffleheim with Runa, a former Valkyrie to find out more, as well as rescue Laussa. by Corvus Glaive.

The God of Lightning learned of an ancient war where Bor, with the help of his sorcerers, develops a weapon for Asgard to triumph against its enemies, however, an explosion of magic stopped the process. Apparently the new infinity gem was created in this way.

Both Odin and Bor know about these and that causes Thor to look for Bor, who seems to be still alive and with enough answers, although his problem is that Thanos already has it in his hands.

This is not the first time that the return of these gems has happened, what does sound renewed is the appearance of a new one in which Thanos is back and can endanger the entire universe.

This new Thor comic will be released on January 25, 2023.